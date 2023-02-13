Fire claims hog barn, thousands of animals near Sturgis, Sask.

A fire claimed an industrial hog barn and thousands of animals near the town of Sturgis, Sask. over the weekend.

According to Olymel, a food service company headquartered in Quebec, the fire at its location near the town of Sturgis on Feb. 12 resulted in a total loss of the building.

Approximately 10,000 hogs died in the blaze.

No workers were injured in the incident, an Olymel spokesperson told CTV News.

An investigation of the blaze is currently underway by fire services.

The facility destroyed by the fire was listed as the “Kopje Finisher Unit.”

According to its website, Olymel has 15,000 employees, 35 production facilities and distribution centres with a capacity of 185,000 hogs per week.