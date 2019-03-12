The Town of Lemberg is surveying the damage after a fire tore through the Lemberg Hotel on Monday.

Details are limited, but no injuries have been reported.

RCMP have confirmed there was a structure fire at the hotel.

The building is the home of the owners, and also serves as a bar for the town as well as a cafe and an off-sale.

A witness says the building looks to be a total loss.

Further details remain limited at this time.

Lemberg is located approximately 120 kilometres northeast of Regina.