Fire claims Lemberg Hotel
Lemberg Hotel on fire. Courtesy: Christina Chick
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:11AM CST
The Town of Lemberg is surveying the damage after a fire tore through the Lemberg Hotel on Monday.
Details are limited, but no injuries have been reported.
RCMP have confirmed there was a structure fire at the hotel.
The building is the home of the owners, and also serves as a bar for the town as well as a cafe and an off-sale.
A witness says the building looks to be a total loss.
Further details remain limited at this time.
Lemberg is located approximately 120 kilometres northeast of Regina.