PENSE -- The Pense Fire Department has been battling a large blaze in the town on Friday morning.

According to the fire department's twitter account, the fire began around 4:45 a.m.

4:44am @PenseFireDept was dispatched to a structure fire within the Town of Pense at , still on scene. — Pense Fire Dept (@PenseFireDept) March 6, 2020

Photos from the scene show houses involved in the fire.

More to come…