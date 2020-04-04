REGINA -- Regina Fire and Protective Services were on the scene of a fire at India House restaurant on Saturday morning.

The deputy fire chief said they received the call around 11 a.m. and crews arrived at the restaurant on Albert St. three minutes later.

He said the fire started in the kitchen and spread upstairs into the attic and the roof.

No injuries were reported and firefighters got the situation under control within 30 minutes.

The deputy chief said there is smoke and water damage in the building and some of the ceiling was torn down during their efforts to extinguish the fire.

In a Facebook post, India House said the restaurant is closed for the time being.