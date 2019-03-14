

CTV Regina





Regina Fire and Protective Services and the Canada Revenue Agency will be conducting a training exercise on Smith Street between 12th Avenue and Victoria Avenue on Friday morning.

The multi-agency training exercise will test the procedures and processes of the participating organizations to ensure they are effective for the safety and well-being of both residents and staff.

The emergency simulation will see several emergency vehicles on scene in the area with their lights on.

No live ammunition will be used during the exercise.

There is no public involvement in the training and residents are asked to avoid the area if they do not have business there.

Along with the RFPS and the CRA, Regina Transit, the Regina Police Service, the Saskatchewan Health Authority and Public Safety Canada will all also be involved.

The training scenario runs starts at 9:30 a.m. and will run until approximately noon.

The area of Smith Street where the scenario is happening will be blocked off to traffic during the exercise.