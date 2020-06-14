BALGONIE -- A fire has completely destroyed the Good Fortune Kitchen along the Trans-Canada Highway in Balgonie.

Witnesses say the fire started around noon Sunday while people were dining in the restaurant.

One nearby resident called the loss of the restaurant a blow to the community.

"Place was completely on fire and a whole bunch of houses had to be evacuated because of the smoke," Alex Weed told CTV News. "It's kind of sad. This diner's been here for at least 20 years, as long as I've been here. So it's kind of sad. Everybody's a little bit upset about this."

Smoke could be seen billowing from the building causing a slowdown on the westbound portion of the highway as firefighters from Balgonie, White City and Pilot Butte all fought to get the fire under control.

RCMP and emergency crews remained on scene well into the afternoon.

No further details on the fire have been released yet.