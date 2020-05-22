Fire destroys home on Forsyth Crescent
Published Friday, May 22, 2020 10:33PM CST Last Updated Friday, May 22, 2020 10:42PM CST
(File photo)
REGINA -- REGINA -- A fire destroyed a home in the 100 block of Forsyth Crescent on Friday.
Regina Fire crews responded to the call around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters could see fire coming out of a window and a door. The home was also extremely cluttered, making it more difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze.
The fire was eventually brought under control, and the home is likely destroyed.
Officials believe no one was inside during the fire.
An investigation into a cause is underway.