REGINA -- REGINA -- A fire destroyed a home in the 100 block of Forsyth Crescent on Friday.

Regina Fire crews responded to the call around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters could see fire coming out of a window and a door. The home was also extremely cluttered, making it more difficult for firefighters to battle the blaze.

The fire was eventually brought under control, and the home is likely destroyed.

Officials believe no one was inside during the fire.

An investigation into a cause is underway.