The fire began shortly after 2:30am. It took just a few minutes for the trailer, located at Lake of the Prairies, to burn down.

Adrian Gulay was the original owner of the trailer, and he equipped the interior with his friend Brian Onofreichuk. When he died he left it to Onofriechuk. Onofriechuk has rarely been to the trailer since his friend’s death but kept it as memorial, to be used by those who knew Gulay.

“The biggest loss of it being gone is that there were all these little signs that Adrian put in there that were part of his life. Whether it was beer at 3:30 or all kinds of little fishing things… [it was] stuff that he decorated,” Onofriechuk said.

Onofriechuk and Gulay became friends when Gulay moved to Roblin, where Gulay served as a member of the RCMP. Onofriechuk was there for his friend again when he returned, when life became difficult.

“Adrian's first attempt on his life was in Las Vegas while he was on holidays,” Onofriechuk said.

He said that Gulay began experiencing Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder when he left Roblin after being posted to Amaranth, MB. After the attempt he moved to Winnipeg to be with family and then came back to Roblin.

Those who have Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, often relive some of the most traumatic moments of their lives. Gulay struggled with it and in 2014 he took his own life.

Onofriechuk only enjoyed ice fishing with his friend, who was a passionate ice fisher. He kept the trailer so that other could enjoy Gulay’s hobby.

“[Since] it was his, and him and I built it, [I dedicded that I] would let anybody use it, especially off duty police officers, whenever they want to take their families out or spend some time alone or whatever,” he said.

Onofriechuk keeps a photo of Gulay in his auto body shop. He says he has no plans to buy a new trailer but will still remember his friend another way.

Gulay loved dogs, so much so that he would feed any hungry-looking dogs he encountered while on patrol. He kept a bag of dog food in his police car for just that occasion.

His friends began collecting dog food donations for animal shelters.

“Last year we collected 700 pounds in Adrian’s memory,” Onofriuchuk said.

The RCMP have confirmed that an investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

