Fire destroys well known restaurant in southeastern Sask. community

A well-known restaurant in the community of Forget, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the Happy Nun Café around 6:30 p.m.

The restaurant is well known across southern Saskatchewan, especially for its involvement in the province’s music community.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, the fire has been deemed to be non-suspicious.

RCMP said officers remained on scene until the fire was out and there was no risk to public safety.

The well known restaurant was under new ownership after previous owner Katie Vingie was killed in a motor vehicle collision.

Forget, Sask. is about 152 kilometres southeast of Regina.

More details to come…