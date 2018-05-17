Fire rips through hotel in Kyle, Sask.
Fire broke out at the hotel in Kyle, Sask. on May 16, 2018. (COURTESY: ABBIE HOUSTON)
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, May 17, 2018 8:31AM CST
The hotel in Kyle, Sask. was destroyed by fire on Wednesday.
The fire broke out on Wednesday evening. Shortly afterwards, the hotel’s Facebook page posted a message and photo on Facebook.
There have been no details released about what caused the fire or a damage estimate.
Kyle is about 72 kilometres north of Swift Current.