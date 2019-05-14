

CTV Regina





The season for backyard fires and barbeques is here, and the City of Regina is reminding residents about how to stay safe and have fun this season.

Bonfires and open fires are not permitted and all fire pits must be enclosed. Fire wood from other provinces is also banned.

"It’s actually illegal to transport ash wood from Manitoba,” said Russell Eirich, with Forestry, Pest Control, and Horticulture. “The reason is because of emerald ash borer, an insect that is actually raging across North America."

Fire Marshal Randy Ryba said he hopes people can enjoy their fire pits, and enjoy them safely.