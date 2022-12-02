Fire still burning following southern Sask. train derailment

Part of a southern Saskatchewan highway remains closed one day after a fiery train derailment.

On Thursday morning just after 9 a.m., a CP train derailed approximately two kilometres northwest of Macoun, Sask., forcing the closure of Highway 39 in both directions.

Late Friday morning, the village of Macoun’s chief administration officer Carmen Dodd-Vicary said the highway was still closed.

She said a fire is still actively burning, but officials worked overnight to reduce the blaze.

Although road traffic is still not able to pass through that section of highway, Dodd-Vicary said rail traffic is passing through the area again.

On Thursday, four homes in the village near the tracks were evacuated for safety reasons. Dodd-Vicary said those families have since returned home.

She added more homes in the nearby RM of Cymri were also evacuated.

The village has noticed a significant increase in people around due to the presence of emergency responders.

“But around town it’s business as usual,” Dodd-Vicary said.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it expects to send an update at some point on Friday to advise the public when the highways reopen.