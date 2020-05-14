REGINA -- The fire that destroyed the Regina Elks club on May 3 is being investigated as arson.

According to Crime Stoppers, a vehicle was seen close to the building around 9 p.m. the evening before the fire. The vehicle was a mid-90s silver sedan. It is unknown whether the vehicle was involved.

Regina Fire Deputy Chief Neil Sundeen told CTV News Regina on May 3, that crews arrived on scene around 5 a.m. to flames and smoke visibly coming from the building, located in the 4000 block of 1st Ave. N.

The Regina Elks had been meeting at the location for more than 20 years, and members have shared many milestones together.

“Many Christmases, baby showers, and we have elks members that have been members for 60, 70 years.” Charlotte Henderson-Wilson, Secretary and treasurer for the Regina Elks said.

It's also where the elks did their fundraising, to help children in the community.“I feel like I lost my home cause this was my second home. I spent half of my life in this building,” member Belinda Long said.