Firefighters put out garage blaze in heritage area: Regina fire

Members of the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a garage fire late Friday afternoon.

The blaze was located on the 1800 block of St. John St, in the Heritage area near downtown Regina, according to a tweet by RFPS.

Firefighters responded to calls of a property fire around 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The fire was contained to a detached garage and was brought under control “quickly” by firefighters.

RFPS reported that no neighboring buildings or properties were damaged during the blaze.

Regina fire did not outline how the fire started or if an investigation was warranted.