Firefighters respond to garage blaze in central Regina

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a garage fire in the North Central area on Friday.

Firefighters arrived at the scene soon after the call for service came in at 10:22 a.m. on Dec. 16.

The fire affected a detached garage on the 900 block of Robinson Street.

First responders searched the building and no injuries were reported.

An investigator was present at the scene after the blaze was extinguished.