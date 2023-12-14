Firefighters respond to house blaze in North Central

Emergency crews were on the scene of a substantial house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.

Regina firefighters arrived on the 1100 block of Rae Street at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Crews remained on the scene while attempting to extinguish hot spots, an X post from Regina Fire read.

All searches by fire crews were complete and no injuries were reported as of 5:30 a.m.

The fire is currently under investigation.