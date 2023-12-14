REGINA
Regina

    • Firefighters respond to house blaze in North Central

    Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Rae Street early Thursday morning. (Source: Regina Fire/X) Fire crews responded to the 1100 block of Rae Street early Thursday morning. (Source: Regina Fire/X)

    Emergency crews were on the scene of a substantial house fire in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood.

    Regina firefighters arrived on the 1100 block of Rae Street at around 4:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

    Crews remained on the scene while attempting to extinguish hot spots, an X post from Regina Fire read.

    All searches by fire crews were complete and no injuries were reported as of 5:30 a.m.

    The fire is currently under investigation.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News