REGINA -- The first baby born in Regina in 2020 is a girl.

Verity Broda was born at 3:08 a.m. on January 1, 2020 at the Regina General Hospital. She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz. and measured 53.5 cm.

Parents Crystal and Peter Broda are both from Regina and everyone is doing well according to a press release from the SHA.