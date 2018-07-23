

CTV Regina





Police have charged a 74-year-old man with first degree murder in connection with the disappearance of a 48-year-old man from Kincaid, Sask.

Claude Landry was last seen in Gravelbourg, Sask. on July 12. He was reported missing on the 13th.

On July 16, police announced that Landry’s disappearance had been deemed suspicious, and said they were concerned for his wellbeing.

On Sunday evening, Robert Arams, 74, of Gravelbourg was charged with first-degree-murder and indignity to a body in connection with the case. He will appear in court on Monday morning to face the charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gravelbourg RCMP at 306-648-4320 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.