First 'End of Summer' fundraiser held in support of Carmichael Outreach

Carmichael Outreach and the District Brewing Company came together to host an end of summer party and fundraiser.

The Sunday fundraiser was held for program funding the Carmichael Outreach offers as well as funds needed to meet the needs of the people they serve.

The family friendly event had a number of attractions including a petting zoo, bouncing castles, face painting, food trucks and a dunk tank.

"The kids are going back to school and they are a big part of our community. It’s a good way to celebrate and bring the families all together for one last bit before the summer ends," said Chrysta Garner, the development coordinator of Carmichael Outreach.

According to their website, one of the goals of the District Brewing Co. is to create positive change in their community.

“We like to support local charities and communities. We have an open door policy where everyone can feel safe, come in and not feel judged,” said Amanda Higginson, chef at the District Brewing Co.

Carmichael says there is no time limit for the funds raised to go directly into the organization’s needs. If the funds are needed tomorrow, they will be used tomorrow.

"We have a growing community that comes and uses our facility, so the need is nonstop," Garner said. "Having events like this it adds that much more into what is coming to us and what we can build on."

It was the first end of summer fundraiser for Carmichael Outreach. They are pleased with the outcome and plan to host more in the future.