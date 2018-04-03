

CTV Yorkton





Driving on Broadway Street in Yorkton will soon be a much smoother ride for motorists. At their meeting Yorkton City Council voted to approve a $1.4 million tender to repave the road.

“I think residents of Yorkton will be thrilled to see some new pavement on Broadway,” said Mayor of Yorkton Bob Maloney following Monday’s meeting. “We’ve wanted to do it for years.”

The first half of Broadway Street will be repaved over the summer of 2018, running from Dalebrook Drive at the west end of the city to the railway crossing near Laurier Avenue. The city says work on the eastern section of Broadway will be done sometime in 2019.

The project will only fix the surface layer of the street, and not the underground infrastructure. Those repairs would’ve come with an estimated price tag of $52 million.

“We were hopeful we’d get funding for a program that would do the underground infrastructure and the pavement,” Maloney said. “That funding did not come through.”

Construction on Broadway Street is planned to start in June.

Based on a report by CTV Yorkton's Stefanie Davis