First Nations University hoping to lead conversation on Indigenous identity fraud with citizenship forum
The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) is hoping to be a leader in the conversation on Indigenous identity fraud in academic institutions.
Through the National Indigenous Citizenship Forum (NICF), over 300 Indigenous post-secondary leaders came together Wednesday to create a framework for institutions to ensure Indigenous identify fraud does not continue.
“Indigenous communities should be engaged within these processes,” said FNUniv President Jackie Ottman. “There should be resources for this kind of work.”
The issue was brought into the limelight when it was discovered University of Saskatchewan (U of S) professor Carrie Bourassa had falsely claimed Indigeneity in November 2021.
According to independent researcher and NICF keynote speaker Jean Teillet, this type of identity fraud is nothing new.
“Despite it arising very publicly at the University of Saskatchewan, it is not by no means limited,” she said. “It is through the academy, throughout the country and in fact throughout North America.”
Last year, Teillet submitted a report to the U of S. She looked into the phenomena of white people claiming Indigeneity, why the trend happened and potential red flags post secondary institutions should look for to find what she calls, ‘fraudsters.’
“There’s two parts to it,” she explained. “Stopping new people from coming in who are fraudsters and dealing with those who are already embedded in the university.”
Ottman said non-Indigenous people are taking seats, grants and leadership positions meant for Indigenous people at some universities by claiming Indigenous identity.
The forum hoped to create policies and practices for other institutions to follow.
“I really hope university leadership will take these seriously,” she said. “And I hope they work with Indigenous people to ensure money and seats that are designated for Indigenous people go to Indigenous people.”
The NICF will send a framework of ideas back to university leaders across the continent.
Ottman said she wants to see self-identification abolished.
“I hope to see Indigenous peoples centred around our universities,” she said. “There is a collective strength that will emerge from these forums.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything is interwoven': Trudeau and Biden vow continued Canada-U.S. collaboration during historic visit
U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have announced updates on a number of cross-border issues, after a day of meetings on Parliament Hill.
Incredible photos show northern lights dancing across much of Canada
Sky-gazers and shutterbugs across much of Canada were treated to a spectacular display of northern lights Thursday night and into Friday morning.
Most Canadians believe speeding tickets should be tied to income: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. found that the majority of Canadians support tying speeding tickets to income, otherwise known as ‘progressive punishment.’
Trudeau says his kids 'no longer access' TikTok after Canadian government ban
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's teenage daughter and son, Ella-Grace and Xavier, 'no longer access TikTok,' the father of three told reporters during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden in Ottawa on March 24.
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
As it happened: U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Canada
After a day of meetings on Parliament Hill, U.S President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced updates on various cross-border issues. CTVNews.ca breaks down Biden's first presidential visit to Canada, as it happened.
Canada’s Ivvavik National Park among most remote and beautiful places in the world: Big 7 Travel
Global travel site Big 7 Travel ranked the most remote and beautiful places in the world, and only one Canadians location—Ivvavik national park—is among them.
Eugene Levy, Sarah Polley, Jean Chretien, the two Michaels among guests at Biden gala dinner
Notable people will be in attendance at Friday’s gala dinner with U.S. President Joe Biden, hosted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife at the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum, including former prime ministers and celebrities.
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau introduces Jill Biden to curling during Ottawa visit
The first lady of the United States got a sweeping introduction to Canadian sports culture in Ottawa Friday as Sophie Gregoire Trudeau took Jill Biden to the curling rink for her first trip to Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'They busted the locks on our deep freeze': Sask. Cree elder says moose meat was confiscated in raid
An elder from a Saskatchewan First Nation says his home was raided last fall by conservation officers who confiscated moose meat intended for use in a ceremonial gathering and feast.
-
'Going to be an eyesore': Warman residents oppose cell tower replacement
A Warman man is organizing opposition to a cell tower SaskTel is proposing to replace on the western edge of the city.
-
Here are the artists you can see at this summer's Sask. Jazz Festival
The SaskTel Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has announced its 2023 ticketed lineup.
Winnipeg
-
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': Proposed liquor in grocery stores pilot brings mixed reactions
There are mixed feelings in Manitoba about a proposed plan to expand liquor sales and put beer, wine and hard alcohol on the shelves of retailers like grocery stores.
-
'A sad thing that happens': Town of Arborg dealing with increase in stray cats
A town in Manitoba's Interlake area is trying to find new homes for stray cats that were dumped in the community.
-
Manitoba First Nation enforcing new measures to combat drug crisis
A Manitoba First Nation is enacting measures to combat an ongoing drug and addiction crisis while also calling on the federal and provincial governments to do more to address drug-related deaths within northern remote Indigenous communities.
Calgary
-
1 missing as 2 houses burn in afternoon fire in northwest Calgary
One person is missing and a dog is dead after two homes caught fire Friday afternoon in northwest Calgary.
-
Woman and toddler go missing; police tap public for assistance
Raushan Zhussupova, 63, and her grandson Kian Basiri, 1, were last seen around 11:20 a.m. on Friday in Windsor Park in the city’s southwest, when the pair left for a walk.
-
Frankenstein is back, this time with puppets
Calgary's Andrew G. Cooper is taking the storytelling leap from Fraggle Rock to Frankenstein.
Edmonton
-
Road closures for Edmonton police funeral procession announced
The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.
-
'Art brings a lot of joy': Edmontonians create shows of support for fallen officers
Ashley Rosenow knows how difficult it is to be a police officer because she used to be one. Now, she is one of many Edmontonians creating shows of support for fallen Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan, their families and their fellow officers.
-
U of A approves tuition hikes despite pleas from students over affordability
A tuition increase of 5.5 per cent for domestic students and current international students was approved by the University of Alberta Friday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario crypto king kidnapped, tortured in an attempt to get millions in ransom, documents say
Ontario’s self-described crypto king was allegedly abducted, tortured, and beaten for days as his kidnappers looked to solicit millions in ransom, his father told a court in December.
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Ontario photographer captures Thursday's northern lights, reveals how best to see them tonight
An astrophotographer from southern Ontario captured Thursday night's display of the Aurora Borealis and has offered some tips and tricks for catching a glimpse of them yourself tonight.
Ottawa
-
Biden visits Ottawa: U.S. president wraps up two-day trip to Ottawa
Heavy security and sparse crowds gathered in downtown Ottawa for day two of U.S. President Joe Biden's whirlwind visit to the capital.
-
Fullerton resigns as MPP for Kanata-Carleton
Kanata-Carleton Progressive Conservative MPP Merrilee Fullerton announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that she had tendered her resignation to Premier Doug Ford.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Northern Lights seen over Ottawa, eastern Ontario
Ottawa and eastern Ontario residents who looked to the sky Thursday night were treated with a rare sight.
Vancouver
-
TransLink still planning fare increases after $479M provincial funding announcement
Two weeks after it received $479 million in funding from the provincial government to help stabilize its operations, TransLink is expected to approve an increase in fares for Metro Vancouver transit users.
-
Maple Ridge homeowner catches break-and-enter suspect in the act, RCMP say
A suspect has been arrested after he was caught allegedly attempting to break into a Maple Ridge resident's shed Thursday night.
-
City: 570 structures removed from DTES encampment since August, tensions rising
Protesters held a sign reading “no displacement” and “eviction kills” on Friday, as Vancouver police and city staff continued work to clear a tent city growing in the Downtown Eastside.
Montreal
-
Airbnb to pull listings that don't have proper permits in Quebec
Short-term rental company Airbnb says it will pull listings that don't have a proper permit from the Quebec government. The San Francisco-based company made the announcement eight days after a fatal fire destroyed an Old Montreal building that housed illegal rentals.
-
Legault hails Canada-U.S. deal on Roxham Road 'a great victory'
Quebec Premier François Legault said he was 'happy' that Roxham Road will be 'closed' at midnight Friday as part of the agreement announced between Canada and the United States on asylum seekers.
-
'Three inches too long': NDG restaurant told terrace doesn't comply with city regulations
A restaurant owner in NDG says he's facing a $5,000 dollar bill to replace his terrace because he was told by the city that the one he's had for the past two years is a few centimetres too large.
Vancouver Island
-
Prolific offender arrested, charged after cache of stolen IDs found in search of Saanich home
A prolific offender has been arrested and charged after police searched a home in Saanich and found more than 100 pieces of personal identification, including passports, bank cards and drivers licences, believed to have been stolen from vehicles throughout Greater Victoria.
-
'It's just a matter of time': Mother of Victoria boy who disappeared 32 years ago believes he's still alive
The mother of a Victoria child who disappeared without a trace 32 years ago Friday says she believes her son is still alive. Michael Dunahee disappeared around 12:30 p.m. on March 24, 1991. The four-year-old boy was last seen on the playground at Blanshard School, his family a short distance away.
-
NEW
NEW | Former BC Liberal John Rustad turned Independent now seeks Conservative leadership
A former BC Liberal cabinet minister turfed from the party caucus last year for his climate change views says he's running for the leadership of the Conservative Party of British Columbia.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Students hailed for aiding stabbed staff member; school principal and parents thank community
Two students are being recognized for their quick actions, and school administration and parents are thanking the community, after a difficult week at Charles P. Allen High School in Bedford, N.S.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrested
Police say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
Provinces compete to retain, recruit health-care workers
As competition for health-care workers heats up, so too does the bidding.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario's 2022 Sunshine List is out. Who was the top earner?
Ontario's so-called sunshine list is out and the three top paid public employees in the province are all at Ontario Power Generation.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassment
CTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Ontario PC cabinet minister Merrilee Fullerton resigns
Merrilee Fullerton, a longtime cabinet minister in Doug Ford's government, unexpectedly resigned Friday, forcing the premier to name a new minister to the children, community and social services post.
Kitchener
-
Fake ‘Catch the Ace’ tickets reportedly being sold in Hagersville
Organizers of the ‘Catch the Ace’ lottery in Hagersville are warning the public about fake tickets as the jackpot climbs closer to $2 million.
-
Did you see the northern lights? Photos show lights dancing across southern Ontario
An uncommon phenomenon lit up the skies across southern Ontario on Thursday night, including in Waterloo region where the aurora borealis – also known as the northern lights - shone bright enough to see with the naked eye.
-
Alleged death threats sent to regional chair, court documents show
A Kitchener man has been arrested by Waterloo regional police for making alleged death threats towards Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman.