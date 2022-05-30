First responder begins testimony at Samwel Uko inquest

On Monday, a jury was selected and witness testimonies began for the coroner’s inquest into the death of Samwel Uko.

Uko, 20, was pronounced dead when his body was found in Wascana Lake in May of 2020.

He went to the Regina General Hospital for mental health issues twice on the day he died, according to his family.

In 2020, the Saskatchewan Health Authority publicly apologized in for the role it played in Uko’s death.

The inquest was originally scheduled for 2021, but COVID-19 protocols at that time forced its postponement.

The Ministry of Justice said the purpose of an inquest is to established who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death.

“It is important to note that this is not a trial,” Robert Kennedy, who is presiding over the inquest, said in his opening remarks on Monday morning. He said no allegations or accusations against any party will be made throughout the process.

Six jurors were selected by the coroner on Monday morning. They will hear witness evidence throughout the week and may make recommendations at the end to try to prevent similar situations in the future.

Representatives from Uko’s family, the SHA and the Regina Police Service will be permitted to ask questions to witnesses throughout the inquest. The presiding coroner and the jury will also be able to ask questions.

WITNESS TESTIMONY BEGINS

The presiding coroner said approximately 25 witnesses are expected to be called to speak throughout the inquest.

The first witness to testify Monday morning was Daniel Ripplinger, a member of Regina Fire and Protective Services. He responded to the call for a water rescue at Wascana Lake on May 21, 2020, where Uko was seen by witnesses submerging himself into the lake and not coming out.

Ripplinger said he remembers seeing an SHA business card sitting with Uko’s belongings on shore. He said there was a handwritten phone number written on it.

Ripplinger said the fire team entered a boat into the lake and conducted a water recovery search. He said they reorganized their strategy throughout the search. He said a body was recovered after about an hour and 10 minutes. That was at 9:25 p.m.

“I was the individual that found the body,” Ripplinger said. “We snagged something with our equipment and slowly brought it to the surface.”

He said it was the body of Uko.

They brought Uko’s body to shore where he said EMS hooked Uko’s body up to a monitor and confirmed his death.

Ripplinger said he did not see any signs of visible trauma to the body when Uko was recovered from the lake.

More witnesses are expected to testify on Monday afternoon.

The inquest is scheduled to run from Monday until June 3 at the Ramada Plaza at 1818 Victoria Avenue.