REGINA -- Several first responders came out for a shave at the Cornwall Centre on Friday morning to help kick off the 2019 Movember Campaign.

Members of police, fire and EMS each have their own groups for the annual fundraiser for men’s health. Regina Fire Fighter Lawren Bowles came for a shave on Friday morning in support of the several branches of men’s health that affect first responders.

“Our membership and our service is great so we like to support Movember right back, as well as the mental health and suicide prevention. It’s a big thing among first responders, us police, EMS alike, so it’s great to come out and support the cause,” said Bowles.

It is most commonly associated with men’s diseases like prostate and testicular cancer, but in recent years Movember has branched out to include mental health and suicide prevention.

The campaign has been going on in Regina since 2013, and last year raised over $18 million in Canada and $100 million globally.

This year’s campaign slogan is “whatever you grow could save a bro,” a message Movember Regina Chair Adam Kletchko hopes can encourage more people to do their small part for men’s health.

“We really want to emphasize everyone’s involvement in this great cause towards men and men’s health,” Kletchko said.

“Whether you start the month clean shaven like some of the people down here today did, or you want to keep your moustache, or you just straight up say no to a moustache, we still want your involvement and you can still go on movember.com, you can sign up, you can donate, lots of ways to have fun with the moustache.”