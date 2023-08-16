First Ride Program teaches children about school bus safety in Regina

Hundreds of young children had a chance to ride a school bus for the very first time on Wednesday.

The First Ride Program is a joint initiative of the Regina Public and Regina Catholic School Divisions. The program teaches new students how to ride a school bus safely.

Most of the young students to be will be entering Kindergarten in the fall, but some are from families who are new to Canada.

The children practiced a bus evacuation drill, similar to a fire drill at the school building.

Attendance this year topped that of last year. The program also teaches pedestrian safety and cyclist safety.

The First Ride Program partners include CAA, SGI, and the Regina Police Service.