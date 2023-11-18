First Teddy Bear Toss of WHL season held in Swift Current with 5-2 win over Regina Pats

On Friday night in Swift Current, the first Teddy Bear Toss of the WHL season was held.

The tradition returned to the ice at 7 p.m., with a 5-2 win by the Swift Current Broncos over the Regina Pats.

Ryan Gould scored the first goal about 10 minutes into the game, and teddy bears came flying down.

'TIS THE TEDDY SEASON!



Rylan Gould is our first Teddy Bear Toss goal scorer of the 2023-24 season!@SCBroncos pic.twitter.com/wPxnpekCAV — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 18, 2023

A total of 1,065 bears, mitts, and toques were thrown onto the ice from the stands in support of the Salvation Army, the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, and the Children’s Miracle Network, according to the Broncos.

Regina will host their Teddy Bear Toss game on Dec. 2, Moose Jaw on Dec. 9, Prince Albert on Dec. 9, and Saskatoon on Dec. 27.