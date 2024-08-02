'First time in history': Piapot First Nation celebrates historic leadership vote

For the first time ever, women make up the majority of the leadership group at Piapot First Nation.

An inauguration ceremony was held on the nation to celebrate the new chief and council and the beginning of their term.

“This is the first time in Piapot history there are five elected females on council. I’m glad to be one of those women who were able to get elected and come and make these changes,” said Crystal Crowe, a councillor from Piapot First Nation.

Many community members came to witness the event, as well as a number of visitors from off reserve.

Mark Fox, the Chief of Piapot First Nation said it is a new age and diversity was a talking point during the campaign trail.

“We needed more representation of women on our councils, to bring the knowledge, the wisdom and the balance that they can offer to our community and our people,” Fox said.

Chief and council both agree that while it’s a time for celebration, there is still lots of work to be done.

Nicole Crowe is a first time councillor. She was apart of the nation’s school for many years before moving into a leadership position for the nation.

She plans to continue listening to the people she serves to make the best decisions in the future.

“I turned to the community to help me with decisions, through community engagement. We need to have these engagements, we need to listen to our people, they can help us make decisions,” Crowe said.

Fox said that during the new term, Piapot First Nation will continue the to explore economic development and other opportunities for growth.

“[We are] looking at our nation to continue to grow in a healthy, positive way.”

Piapot First Nation is governed by a Chief and eight councillors. They hold their positions for four years following an election.