Five arrested following Regina home invasion

Five men have been arrested and charged after a home invasion in Regina’s North Central neighbourhood Saturday night, police said.

According to a Regina police news release, officers were called to a home on the 1500 block of Cameron Street shortly after 8 p.m. after five men allegedly forced their way into a residence and threatened a person inside.

Officers arrived and all five men were arrested at the scene. Some were found to be in breach of conditions and were also wanted on outstanding warrants, Regina police said.

One of the men arrested falsely identified himself and was charged with obstruction, police said.

The others, ranging in age from 31 to 45, are facing charges that include break, enter and commit and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused will make their first court appearances Monday morning, Regina police added.