REGINA -- Five people are facing charges after drugs and guns were seized from a home in the 1000 block of Wascana St.

Officers executed a search warrant at the residence on Saturday, with assistance from the street gang unit and SWAT.

Three guns were found inside, along with a “substantial” amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl and ammunition.

A 21-year-old man from Regina and a 17-year-old youth are facing several charges related to possession of drugs and guns.

A 24-year-old woman and 41-year-old woman, both from Regina. and another 17-year-old youth, are facing charges related to drug possession.

The 21-year-old man and the first youth will appear in Provincial Court on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The two women and the second youth will be released with a future court date.