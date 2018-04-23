

CTV Regina





Five people have been charged after police executed a high-risk search warrant on Thursday evening.

The warrant was executed in the 1000 block of Wascana Street after an investigation by the Street Gangs Unit. Crisis negotiators and SWAT were also called to the home. Four women and a man exited the home after negotiations with police.

Police say three firearms and a substance believed to be methamphetamine were found in the home.

Tiffany Michelle Bear, 35, Eric Dwayne Sangwais, 28, Daneen Lynn Whitequill, 25, Deanna Marilyn McKay, 24, and Tia Rae Bear, 23, have all been charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and possession of a loaded firearm. The five people are all also facing separate additional charges.

They all made their first court appearance on Friday afternoon.