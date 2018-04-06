

CTV Regina





Five people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a six-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Belle Plaine on Thursday afternoon.

Police say six vehicles, including a semi, were involved in the crash near the Belle Plaine overpass. The highway was blocked for part of the afternoon. Police say weather and road conditions were poor at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews assessed eight people at the scene. Five were taken to hospital.

Anyone who was involved in or witnessed the collision is asked to contact RCMP at 306-691-4670.