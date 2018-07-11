

CTV Regina





Environment Canada has confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

The first tornado touched down 15 kilometres west of Golden Prairie around 3:30 p.m., the second tornado hit the ground northeast of Val Marie at 5:45 p.m., the third tornado was spotted about 45 kilometres southwest of Wood Mountain at 6:25 p.m., and the fourth tornado touched down south of Wood Mountain at 6:45 p.m.

The fifth tornado touched down northeast of Coronach, Environment Canada confirmed on Wednesday afternoon.

The federal weather agency says there have been no reports of damage as a result of any of the tornadoes.

It’s the second day in a row tornadoes were spotted in the province. On Monday there were two confirmed tornados in Saskatchewan, one in Cantuar and the other in Chapin.