Three men and two women have been charged following a pursuit on a northwest Sask. highway.

A sequence of events began Wednesday around 2:50 p.m. Meadow Lake RCMP was called to a vehicle fire along Highway #4, about five miles south of Dorintosh, Sask. The fire spread to surrounding areas and water bombers were used to extinguish the flames. An investigation revealed the burning car was reported stolen from the Meadow Lake area earlier that day, police said in a press release.

At about 3:20 p.m., police said they received a report of a silver car driving erratically in the Meadow Lake Provincial Park. Meadow Lake RCMP teamed up with Pierceland and Loon Lake detachments to respond to the incident. Officers found the silver Hyundai Accent on Highway #21 and “activated their emergency equipment,” the release said. The vehicle didn’t stop and a pursuit was launched.

Shortly after, RCMP said the suspect car stopped on the highway between Pierceland and Loon Lake. Police said they approached the vehicle in an attempt to arrest the suspects. Following an interaction with the suspects, RCMP shot at the car with a gun. The car once again drove away from police and the pursuit continued.

The vehicle drove 8 km before stopping, RCMP said. There were three men and two women in the car. All of them were arrested by police.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation revealed that the Hyundai Accent was reported stolen out of Alberta on April 29, 2018. It was linked to the vehicle fire on Highway #4 as well as the two other incidents reported to police that same day: a break and enter and a theft of liquor from a store in St. Walburg.

Jessie Von Gladue, 25, Neil Vincent Lewis, 31, and Charlton Dwight Gladue, 31 have been charged with several offences. The three suspects are from Saddle Lake, Alta.

Jody Lewis, 27, and Savannah McGilvery, 22, have been charged with the same offences. The two come from from Frog Lake, Alta.

Each suspect is facing multiple charges, including possession of stolen property, break and enter, arson, flight from police, and six other offences.

Neil Lewis has been charged with two additional offences, including driving while disqualified and disguise with intent of committing an indictable offence.

The five suspects have been remanded for court on May 22 in Meadow Lake.