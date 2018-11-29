

Five people were taken to hospital after an SUV hit a moving train on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Grid Road 640 in the R.M. of Edenwold that appears to involve a train.

RCMP say the five occupants of the SUV were taken to hospital, police say one of the occupants has serious injuries.

Regina police, RCMP, EMS, and local fire services are on scene, although RCMP say CN police will take over the investigation when they arrive.

Road conditions are slippery, although police have not officially confirmed if that contributed to the crash.

The intersection is currently closed off.