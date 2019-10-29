Five vehicle crash involving police cruiser blocking traffic on Broad St.
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 5:03PM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 5:04PM CST
REGINA -- Emergency services are working to clear the scene of a collision involving five vehicles, including a marked police cruiser.
The call came in at around 4:17 p.m. about a crash at the intersection of Broad Street North and Sixth Avenue North.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Police are investigating and ask drivers avoid the area as a number of vehicles are blocking the road.