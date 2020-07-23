Advertisement
Flair Airlines adds Sask. routes to Toronto, Vancouver
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 2:32PM CST
The tail section of a Flair Airlines plane is seen in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Flair Airlines
REGINA -- Saskatchewan travellers will now have a few more air travel options after Flair Airlines announced expansion into the province.
Routes to and from Vancouver and Toronto will be available in Regina and Saskatoon, the company said Thursday.
Flights to each destination will be available twice weekly.
The Boeing 737 service begins on August 24. It is part of a major route expansion by the Edmonton based airline.
Initial one-way fares from Regina are $89 to Vancouver and $129 to Toronto. Saskatoon fares to Vancouver and Toronto are set at $79 and $129 respectively for a one-way ticket.