REGINA -- Saskatchewan travellers will now have a few more air travel options after Flair Airlines announced expansion into the province.

Routes to and from Vancouver and Toronto will be available in Regina and Saskatoon, the company said Thursday.

Flights to each destination will be available twice weekly.

The Boeing 737 service begins on August 24. It is part of a major route expansion by the Edmonton based airline.

Can we give a huge southern Saskatchewan welcome to @FlairAirlines? Later in August, you'll be able to get ultra low cost flights from #YQR to Vancouver and Toronto on Mondays and Fridays. Learn more: https://t.co/H0VCUVh75U pic.twitter.com/tMytWOz0bf — YQR - Regina International Airport (@FlyYQR) July 23, 2020

Initial one-way fares from Regina are $89 to Vancouver and $129 to Toronto. Saskatoon fares to Vancouver and Toronto are set at $79 and $129 respectively for a one-way ticket.