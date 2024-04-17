Flin Flon and Melfort to meet in SJHL finals

REGINA
    The 2024 Canterra Seeds Cup final to decide this season’s Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) champion will be between the Flin Flon Bombers and Melfort Mustangs.

    The Mustangs needed overtime in game seven of their semi final series with the Humboldt Broncos to clinch their spot. Ryan Duguay scored the winner for Melfort just under three minutes into overtime Tuesday night.

    Games three, four and six were also decided in overtime including a triple overtime win by Humboldt in game three and a double overtime win by the Broncos on Sunday to force Tuesday night’s deciding game 7.

    “It could have went either way obviously when you go to game seven and overtime and we’re fortunate enough to get through it but that’s a quality program and they’re quality opponents [Humboldt Broncos] and great individuals,” Mustangs head coach Trevor Blevins said after the game.

    The Mustangs will now take on a Flin Flon bombers team that swept both of its series leading up to the final, eliminating Kindersley and the Battlefords respectively.

    The Bombers are also coming off one of the most dominant regular seasons in SJHL history with a 44-9-2-1 record. Melfort was second in its division with a 38-14-3-1 regular season record, behind only Flin Flon in the standings.

    Bombers head coach Mike Reagan spoke with CTV Morning Live Tuesday morning and said despite sweeping their way through the playoffs so far it hasn’t been as easy as they’ve made it look.

    “Sometimes scores can be deceiving and we played two great teams in Kindersley and obviously the defending champions in the Battlefords there.”

    “I think it was a lot closer than maybe the scores indicated,” Reagan added.

    Game one of the finals will be in Flin Flon Friday night.

