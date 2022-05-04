Flin Flon forces Canalta Cup Final back to Estevan to decide SJHL champion

The Flin Flon Bombers held their ground at the Whitney Forum in Flin Flon during game six of the SJHL Canalta Cup Final on Tuesday, picking up a huge 6-1 win over the Estevan Bruins.

The Bombers were able to build a 3-0 lead by the end of the second period.

The Bruins cut the lead to 3-1 to start the third but the Bombers answered quickly to restore their lead.

Bombers netminder Cal Schell stonewalled all but one Bruins chance with 33 saves, while Bruins goalie Boston Bilous stopped 37 shots.

With the win, the bombers tie the series 3-3 after Estevan took game five in an overtime thriller on Saturday.

Game seven is set for Friday night at Affinity Place in Estevan.