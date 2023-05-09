Flo Rida set to perform at Queen City Ex: REAL

Flo Rida will be taking the stage at the Queen City Ex (QCX) on Aug. 3, according to Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL).

The announcement of the American rapper, known for hits such as ‘Low’ and ‘Good Feeling,’ rounds out the exhibition’s concert attractions for 2023.

The Regina Symphony Orchestra will begin festivities on the Original 16 Stage on Aug. 2, complete with a fireworks display.

From Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, each night will feature a new musical performance including Flo Rida (Thursday), Boyz II Men (Friday), the James Barker Band (Saturday), Finger 11 and Sebastian Bach (Sunday).

Rider Game Day will also return to the Ex in 2023.

Fans with game day tickets for the Green and White’s faceoff against the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 6 will get into QCX for free.

More details about this year’s festivities can be found on the QCX website.