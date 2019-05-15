The NHL’s Florida Panthers have agreed to terms with Aleksi Heponiemi on a three-year entry level contract.

The 20 year old forward was a standout with the Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos during his second season with the team, racking up 118 points over 57 games, leading the league in assists.

“[Heponiemi] is an immensely skilled and dynamic player with excellent vision and hockey IQ,” Florida Panthers General Manager Dale Tallon said in a release. “We look forward to Aleksi's development with the Panthers and believe he will be an important part of our organization's success for years to come."

Heponiemi capped off his WHL run with a 30 point postseason effort en route to a WHL Championship with the Broncos in 2018.

Heponiemi spent last season playing in Finland’s Liiga and won a gold medal with Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Finnish product was drafted by the Panthers in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.