Flows along Swift Current Creek stabilizing, but city's state of emergency remains in effect

Spring runoff is underway across most of the southern parts of Saskatchewan due to warm temperatures, according to an advisory sent out by the Water Security Agency (WSA) on Friday.

A rapid melt had created a higher runoff than forecasted, especially along the Swift Current Creek, where there has been localized flooding, causing the City of Swift Current to issue a state of emergency.

Flows along the Swift Current Creek are now stabilizing, according to the advisory, and are not showing any significant flood impacts.

However, Swift Current Fire Department’s Chief Ryan Hunter said the City of Swift Current will remain under a state of emergency for the next 10 to 14 days as a precaution.

“We have been receiving maximum flows of water,” he said.

“Our people are still in evacuation notice.”

The WSA is working to manage the flows through the city by maximizing storage at Duncairn Dam, as well as diverting some water around the city using the Swift Current Main Canal.

"We are working in syncronization with the Water Security Agency who needs to release water from the Duncairn Dam system," said Hunter. "They're getting fed more water from spring runoff that is coming from the Cypress Hills region, so they're expecting more inflow of water. The more inflow they get, the more they have to release that we have to flow through our city."

Cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday have caused the melt and runoff to slow down. The precipitation over the area within the past day will not cause higher peak flows, WSA predicts.

The situation is stable in the Thomson Lake / Wood River Basin area, as flows on Wood River are nearing a peak, according to WSA. While there is some localized flooding downstream due to an expected small increase at Lefleche Dam, it won’t impact buildings.

In the area of Souris River, water is being diverted to Rafferty Reservoir due to a rise in flow on Long Creek on Thursday.

The WSA said elsewhere in the basin, the melt is still in the early stages.

Within the Qu’Appelle River area, lakes will see peak inflows in the next several days, WSA said.

There will be above normal lows elsewhere on the Qu’Appelle system, according to the advisory, and runoff impacts are not expected right now.

Peak flows on the Moose Jaw River are expected on Sunday. The WSA said flows will be similar to the spring of last year. They are monitoring the potential of ice jams but no issues are expected right now.

Ice buildup may be an issue near Moose Jaw depending on how and where it happens, WSA said.

Within the southwest, the WSA said the runoff is ongoing with above normal flows on lower parts of the Frenchman River.

The WSA said they would provide updates as conditions change through the runoff period. If people see an ice jam, WSA advises staying away, as the ice can shift rapidly.