The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health is asking parents to keep their children home when they are sick following the 2018 flu season.

According to the ministries medical health officer, the province has seen 14 intensive care unit admissions from the flu, six of those being pre-school aged children.

Of those 14 ICU admissions, there has been six deaths in Saskatchewan, three of those were also children under five years of age.

The ministry recommends keeping sick kids at home for two to four days if they are showing flu-like symptoms to prevent it from spreading, especially with H1N1 making the rounds.

“Especially if you have a child under the age of five – six months to five years – do think about getting them immunized,” said Ministry of Health chief medical officer Saquib Shahab.

They added public health offices are still offering walk-in flu shots several times a week.