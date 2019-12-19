REGINA -- The province says flu season has officially begun and many people were vaccinated against it.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab says flu season will likely peak in the next two to three weeks.

It's also expected to continue into the New Year once kids are back in school.

The province ordered 436,000 flu vaccines this year and administered 330,000 of them, a 15 per cent rise over last year.

Shahab says improved access to the flu shot has encouraged more people to get it.

Saskatchewan residents are reminded to stay home if they're sick and avoid long-term care facilities or hospitals if they're experience flu symptoms.