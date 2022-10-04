Flu shot appointments available starting Oct. 11: Sask. Health Authority

Influenza vaccination appointments are now available for booking in Saskatchewan. Beginning Oct. 11, flu shots will be administered across the province according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

For those who need to get their COVID-19 booster shot, both flu shots and boosters will be available for booking in the same appointment at many SHA locations, a news release from the province outlined.

"Getting your flu shot is a simple thing you can do to stay healthy and prevent transmission to friends and family - especially those most at risk for severe outcomes," Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in the release.

All residents 65 years of age and older are eligible to receive the Fluzone high-dose influenza vaccine. This shot was previously reserved for those in long term care or residents in personal care homes.

Around $4 million was spent to expand eligibility of the Fluzone vaccine according to the release.

Residents also have the option of booking vaccinations for the entire family in one appointment through a newly added online tool on the SHA website.

Individual and group bookings can also be made by phone at 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).

A complete list of SHA walk-in and pop-up clinics can be found here.