Annual clinics for the influenza vaccine are set to begin the week of Oct. 21 according to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan.

The flu shot will be available to anyone with a valid health card.

The shot comes highly recommended for seniors, children under five and pregnant woman. It’s encouraged that everyone get the shot.

The most up to date information about drop in clinics can be found here.

For a full list of pharmacies that provide the flu shot, click here.