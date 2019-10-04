Flu shot clinic to begin Oct 21: Province
A medical assistant at the Sea Mar Community Health Center gives a patient a flu shot in Seattle on January 11, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ted S. Warren)
Published Friday, October 4, 2019 1:43PM CST
Annual clinics for the influenza vaccine are set to begin the week of Oct. 21 according to a news release from the Government of Saskatchewan.
The flu shot will be available to anyone with a valid health card.
The shot comes highly recommended for seniors, children under five and pregnant woman. It’s encouraged that everyone get the shot.
The most up to date information about drop in clinics can be found here.
For a full list of pharmacies that provide the flu shot, click here.