REGINA -- Saskatchewan residents can book a flu shot appointment as of Tuesday.

Flu shots can be booked online, or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX.

"The Government of Saskatchewan strongly encourages residents to get their flu shot this year," Health Minister Paul Merriman said. "Protecting yourself and your loved ones from contracting influenza is a simple thing we can all do to further ease the pressure on our health care system caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

Residents can receive both their flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine during the same appointment.

"All Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time as other vaccines," Saskatchewan Health Authority COVID-19 Immunization Co-Chief, Emergency Operations Centre Dr. Tania Diener said. "No additional safety risks or adverse events following immunization have been identified by simultaneous administration of these vaccines."

Saskatchewan pharmacies will be administering flu shots.

A complete list of pharmacies offering flu shots this season can be found on the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan website.