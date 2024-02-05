Foam Lake teen killed in crash near Lestock, Sask.

A single vehicle rollover claimed the life of a teen from Foam Lake over the weekend.

At approximately 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 4, Punnichy RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 15 around seven kilometres west of Lestock, Sask.

Police and EMS responded to the scene.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old from Foam Lake, Sask. was declared dead at the scene.

His family has been notified, according to police.

Punnichy RCMP is continuing its investigation with the help of a collision reconstructionist.