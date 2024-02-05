REGINA
Regina

    • Foam Lake teen killed in crash near Lestock, Sask.

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    A single vehicle rollover claimed the life of a teen from Foam Lake over the weekend.

    At approximately 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 4, Punnichy RCMP received a report of a single vehicle rollover on Highway 15 around seven kilometres west of Lestock, Sask.

    Police and EMS responded to the scene.

    The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 17-year-old from Foam Lake, Sask. was declared dead at the scene.

    His family has been notified, according to police.

    Punnichy RCMP is continuing its investigation with the help of a collision reconstructionist.

