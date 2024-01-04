Fog advisory issued for parts of southwestern Sask.

A fog advisory in southwestern Saskatchewan is making for dangerous road conditions on Thursday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the alert around 5:36 p.m., citing net zero visibility in fog.

A fog advisory was issued for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan on Thursday evening. (Source: ECCC)

Fog is expected to cover areas including Moose Jaw, Kindersley, Leader, Outlook, and Swift Current.

Dense fog will continue into the evening with visibilities worsening, ECCC said, with improvement expected by Friday morning.

Travel is expected to be hazardous.