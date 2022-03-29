Foo Fighters announce cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in wake of drummer’s death

The Foo Fighters have announced the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates, including a stop in Regina scheduled for Sept. 25, after the untimely death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The band announced the death of their 50-year-old drummer on Friday night.

Colombia's Prosecutor's Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins' body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing, a CTV News story said on Saturday.

The Saskatoon show scheduled for Sept. 23 has also been cancelled.

On Ticketmaster's website a statement says refunds will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.