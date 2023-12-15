Food bank, curling rink and funeral home robbed in Sask. town

A food bank, a curling rink, and a funeral home were robbed in Wadena, Sask. and RCMP are asking the public for help to find the culprits.

Wadena RCMP received reports on Friday that a person or people broke into the food bank and stole gift cards, broke into the curling rink and stole cash, and broke into a funeral home and stole some change, according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

Investigators believe the incidents are connected, and occurred very late on Dec. 14 of early on Dec. 15.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wadena RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Wadena, Sask. is located about 207 kilometres north of Regina.