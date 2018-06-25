

CTV Regina





Regina city councillors are settling in for a long meeting at Regina City Hall on Monday night.

Council will be discussing cannabis store zoning, food truck permit costs and garbage pickup at the meeting.

Councillors are expected to vote on zoning for pot shops once marijuana becomes legal later this year. In May, council received a report recommending the stores should be at least one block away from schools, parks and daycares.

There will also be discussion about the increased cost of food truck permits. They are increasing from $1,400 to $1,700 — and some businesses say it is too expensive for them to operate. It’s recommended that the permit prices should remain unchanged in 2018, and then revisited in the 2019 proposed budget.

Council will be presented the results of biweekly curbside collection in the winter months. The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee is recommending council approve biweekly collection from November to March annually — returning to a weekly schedule for three weeks from the end of December to the beginning of January.

Finally, council is looking at renovations to St. Chad’s Chapel on College Avenue. The building is set to undergo about $4 million in upgrades as it is converted into condominiums and a restaurant. The developers are asking to be tax exempt for 10 years.

Numerous delegations expected to present at Monday night’s meeting.